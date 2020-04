Home health aides! You don’t need to go to college, you just need 75 hours of training to obtain your certificate. This is especially booming now because people are being told to stay home. People that need aid, need you.

Seventy-five hours of training is required for certification at the cost of around $500, and aides must carry their own insurance.

Salaries are negotiated between the caregiver and client and start generally in the $12 to $15 range. Full details HERE.