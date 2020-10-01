Look Like The Sanderson Sisters….All Glammed Up!

Halloween will look a little different this year but it doesn’t mean you can’t dress for the occasion, and if you’re dressing up for a night of spooky fun you can’t forget to get the perfect look, and Colourpop and Disney have “Hocus Pocus” inspired makeup collection.

The collection inspired by the 1993 film was released on September 30th and will feature make-up that you could find the Sanderson sisters wearing.

The Gather Round Sisters’ eyeshadow palette is filled with mixed mattes and metallics and the Lux Lipstick Lip Liner duos are in bold bright hues. Prices for the line range from $8 to $22.

Do you plan on dressing up for Halloween? What are your plans for Halloween this year?