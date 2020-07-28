Lollapalooza 2020 Will Be Virtual

Lollapalooza is the biggest music festival in America. People come from all over the world to see it live in Chicago every first weekend of August. This year, same time, new place, live stream, virtual version. Benefit to us… it’s FREE!
Well get to see performances from Imagine Dragons, OutKast, Ellie Goulding, Paul McCartney and so many more that you see in the official announcement below.
Announcing the Official #Lolla2020 Lineup. Full schedule out Wednesday. Watch for free exclusively live on @YouTube: https://t.co/iTwC1qUqoh pic.twitter.com/2bcQrW6srK
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 27, 2020