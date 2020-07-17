Logic shares first photos of son after announcing retirement from music

After announcing his planned retirement from music on Thursday, Logic shared the first photos of his baby boy Friday and explained that he’ll be using time off from the business to focus on his family.

In a series of adorable photos on Instagram, the rapper introduced fans to Little Bobby, or LB as they call him. Logic’s birth name is also Bobby.

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to me,” he wrote. “However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first.”

He says LB and his wife Brittany Noell make him “the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

“I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it,” he continues. “But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this.”

He adds that without the “stress of this industry” he’ll be able to interact more with his fans.

Logic’s new — and possibly final — album, No Pressure, comes out July 24.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.