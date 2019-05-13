Logic kicking off Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour this fall

Logic has announced dates for a new North American tour kicking off this fall.
The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour will stop at 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off October 5 in Vancouver, BC. The trek will wrap on November 16 in Madison, WI.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time on LogicTour.com. A pre-sale for American Express card members kicks off Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. local time.
Logic's new album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, came out last Friday. His single "Homicide," a collaboration with Eminem, just debuted at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Here are the tour dates:
10/5 -- Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/6 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center
10/8 -- Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
10/11 -- San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
10/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
10/13 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
10/15 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center
10/16 -- Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/18 -- Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/19 -- Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/22 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena
10/23 -- Orlando, FL, Addition Financial Arena
10/25 -- Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena
10/26 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex
10/27 -- Norfolk, VA, Ted Constant Convocation Center
10/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
11/1 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
11/2 -- Washington, DC, EagleBank Arena
11/3 -- Allentown, PA, PPL Center
11/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Petersen Events Center
11/8 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
11/10 -- Ypsilanti, MI, EMU Convocation Center
11/12 -- Cleveland, OH, Wolstein Center at CSU
11/13 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
11/15 -- Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena
11/16 -- Madison, WI, Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.