Logic kicking off Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour this fall

Def Jam RecordingsLogic has announced dates for a new North American tour kicking off this fall.

The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour will stop at 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off October 5 in Vancouver, BC. The trek will wrap on November 16 in Madison, WI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time on LogicTour.com. A pre-sale for American Express card members kicks off Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. local time.

Logic's new album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, came out last Friday. His single "Homicide," a collaboration with Eminem, just debuted at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are the tour dates:

10/5 -- Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/6 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

10/8 -- Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

10/11 -- San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

10/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

10/13 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/15 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center

10/16 -- Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/18 -- Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/19 -- Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/22 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

10/23 -- Orlando, FL, Addition Financial Arena

10/25 -- Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

10/26 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/27 -- Norfolk, VA, Ted Constant Convocation Center

10/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

11/1 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

11/2 -- Washington, DC, EagleBank Arena

11/3 -- Allentown, PA, PPL Center

11/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Petersen Events Center

11/8 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11/10 -- Ypsilanti, MI, EMU Convocation Center

11/12 -- Cleveland, OH, Wolstein Center at CSU

11/13 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

11/15 -- Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

11/16 -- Madison, WI, Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

