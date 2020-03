Season 16 of The Bachelorette is set to debut in May. One of the contestants vying for the heart of 38-year-old Clare Crawley is 26 year old MATT G from Jupiter. All of this seasons contestants range in age from early 20s to 42.

So, who from Jupiter knows Matt G? He’s handsome and actually kind of reminds me of a younger Bill Rancic who won the very first season of The Apprentice.

Have a look at Matt and the contestants he’s competing agains HERE.