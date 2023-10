Boarderie, a local charcuterie company has officially took the Guinness World Record for the largest charcuterie board. This beast came in weighing more than 1,000 pounds with 2 different fruits, 5 kinds of meat, 2 different cheese and 2 different fruit preserves. Over 40 people worked together for 4 hours to pull off this masterpiece. The board was 20 feet by 14 feet.