Lizzo's new sunglasses collection will keep you glammed-up while in quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA By RACHEL GEORGE, ABC News

Lizzo wants you to look right at home while giving back with her new eyeglass collaboration.

The Grammy-winning singer snagged a sunglasses campaign with Quay Australia eyewear for a glammed-up collection so fans can be stylish from the living room to the backyard during COVID-19.

"I'm feeling good as hell in my Quay sunglasses collection, and you can too!" Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

The collection features eight colors, styles, and classic silhouettes inspired by Lizzo's own funky style, vibrant personality and bold voice, starting at $55.

Through May 25, you can buy one pair and receive a complimentary pair for free. "Cuz We Love You," the website states, echoing Lizzo's single, "Cuz I Love You."

In honor of the launch, Quay has committed to donating 100 meals per purchase, up to one million, to Feeding America, to support those in need during COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.