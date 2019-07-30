Lizzo thrilled with first top five hit: "OMG JESUS CHRISTMAS"

To say that Lizzo is happy with the current chart position of her single "Truth Hurts" would be an understatement.

After news broke that the song had climbed to number five on the Billboard Hot 100 -- officially giving the singer, songwriter and flute player her first top five hit -- Lizzo took to Twitter to gush, "I OFFICIALLY HAVE A TOP 5 RECORD OMG JESUS CHRISTMAS I LOVE U SO MUCH YALL."

On Instagram, she added, "OMGGGGGGG OMGGGGGG TOP 5!!! OMGGGGGGG OMGGGG I LOVE U!!!!"

What's most impressive about Lizzo's achievement is that "Truth Hurts" actually came out back in September of 2017, but it didn't even chart then. It found a new life when it was included on her latest album Cuz I Love You and featured in the Netflix movie Someone Great.



"Truth Hurts" has also hit new highs on Billboard's Streaming Songs and Radio Songs charts, reaching numbers five and seven respectively.

The "Juice" singer will resume her Cuz I Love You tour September 7 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.