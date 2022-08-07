Lizzo takes the Hot Ones challenge

*Viewer discretion advised*

Many celebrities have participated in the Hot Ones wing challenge but Lizzo’s will have you in tears and wanting to be her friend at the same time!

The Hot Ones challenge is a spice challenge where a person interviews a celebrity as they chow down on 10 wings. The spice level goes from mildly spicy but quickly escalates to extremely hot.

Celebrities are challenged to eat all the wings without giving up.

For those wondering how the newly vegan Lizzo is participating in the wing challenge, they made special vegan wings just for her.