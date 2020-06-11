Lizzo shuts down body shamers: "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo put body shamers in their place after posting a workout video that celebrates her figure.

The 32-year-old uploaded a TikTok video on Wednesday of her working up a sweat, in which she deftly let her critics know she has absolutely no plans to cater to their preferences.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of ya'll that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo calmly narrated as she completes several exercises such as bicycling and doing squats.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type it is? None of your [expletive] business," She continued in a placid tone. "I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

The "Juice" artist then called out body stereotyping and insisted that all bodies are beautiful. "So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or work out or not work out...How about you look at your own [expletive] self and worry about your own [damn] body," she pointedly suggested.

"Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside," she noted before proposing an activity that body shamers should engage in whenever they feel like criticizing someone, which is, "do a [expletive] cleanse for your insides."

This isn't the first time the "Good as Hell" singer defended her weight from bodyshamers. When a Twitter user claimed in December that she was only famous because of the "obesity epidemic," Lizzo clapped back, "I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented."