Lizzo shares all the famous people she took selfies with at the Emmys

Chris Polk/NBC

Lizzo is still riding the high of winning her first-ever Emmy Award and showed off just how many people she celebrated with on Monday.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. The singer took to Instagram to show off all the famous people she photographed with her award. “It’s selfie time,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

The first photo was a snap of Lizzo and Zendaya, who made waves on social media for her own historic win. The Euphoria star took home her second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and is now the youngest person to ever win in that category twice.

Zendaya commented with a puppy-eyed emoji and a black heart.

Other famous faces who made a cameo on Lizzo’s selfie train include comedians Quinta Brunson, Pete Davidson, Martin Short and Steve Martin, late night legends Trevor Noah and John Oliver, and actresses Jennifer Coolidge, Geena Davis and first-time Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph — just to name a few!

Ralph became the second Black actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series. The Abbott Elementary star belted out a portion of “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves during her acceptance speech.

Lizzo is aware her own Emmy win puts her in the running for EGOT status as she’s already won three Grammys. The “About Damn Time” singer reacted to her name trending alongside “EGOT” on social media, sharing a screenshot to her Instagram Story and captioning it with 11 screaming emojis.

For the record, Lizzo needs to win a Tony and an Oscar to become the newest EGOT member; she’s already flirted with the idea of starring in a Broadway musical.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.