Lizzo reveals the sweet nickname her boyfriend has for her

Fans may know Lizzo as, well, Lizzo, but that’s not what her boyfriend calls her.

The “About Damn Time” singer, whose birth name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is currently dating Myke Wright, and she revealed the sweet nickname he has for her.

“Well, I am in love,” she shared during a September 7 appearance on Audacy Check In. “He has his own name for me. He calls me Melly.”

Lizzo added that Myke is the first man to call her Melly.

The “Truth Hurts” singer and her beau first sparked romance rumors about a year ago after they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t until April that she confirmed their relationship.

