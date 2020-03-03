Lizzo reveals she's finally open to having a family of her own one day

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you asked Lizzo a year ago if she ever wanted kids, she'd tell you she only saw "no children, two friends" in her future.

Now, she's giving her original answer some thought after the critical success of her debut LP Cuz I Love You.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the "Truth Hurts" rapper says "It’s different now," because her life has changed so dramatically after breaking into the mainstream, -- it put certain things in perspective.

"Like my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, ’cause my albums are my babies," she further revealed, citing that a major heartbreak also helped open her eyes.

She added that, while suffering a broken heart did sting, she's glad about what the experience taught her.

"As f****d up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," She told the Sunday Times. "I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience."

Lizzo, now a three-time Grammy Award winner, is currently headlining her Cuz I Love You Too Tour, which wraps June 11, 2020 in Manchester, Tennessee.

