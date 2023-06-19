Lizzo returns with fourth annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign with Propeller

ABC

Lizzo is back with her annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign with Propeller, which helps nonprofits virtually connect with supporters. For year four, she’s asking fans to support Black-led organizations Black Girls Smile , Sphinx Music , Marsha P Johnson Institute , University of Houston and Save Our Sisters United for a chance to win tickets and accommodations to her performance at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival ‘23.

Lizzo is also donating to the five nonprofit organizations, blessing them with the $250,000 she was rewarded after being honored with The Elevate Prize Foundation’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for her social justice work and commitment to driving positive change.

“As a proud Houstonian, it has been an honor to be able to celebrate Juneteenth in a real way by giving back to Black businesses and organizations,” Lizzo said in a statement. “For the past three years, thanks to your donations and participation, we’ve been able to bless so many people with much needed resources. On this fourth year, we are doing it bigger and better than ever before!”

