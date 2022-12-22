Lizzo reflects on journey from sleeping in her car to sleeping in her own home

ABC

Lizzo is grateful to be a homeowner after struggling with homelessness when she was younger. She will talk about her journey in an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

In a teaser clip, the Grammy winner spoke about having to sleep in her car a decade ago and why she isn’t taking her success for granted.

She also added just how incredible Christmas morning will be waking up in her own home for the first time, as it’s something she’s long dreamed of.

“It’s, like, not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard. I’m literally Santa Claus,” she smiled.

Lizzo shared how excited she is to have a place of her own after spending years “staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches.”

“On this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed,'” she said, adding, “And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ So, it’s a milestone for me.”

Lizzo’s interview airs in full this Sunday, December 25, at 9 a.m. ET on CBS. It’ll also stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.