Lizzo reacts to her first Emmy nomination: “We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves”

Lizzo woke up on Tuesday to incredible news — her standout reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The Amazon Prime series is up for Outstanding Competition Program and is pitted against The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

Lizzo, who hosts and executive produces the show, reacted on Instagram shortly after the news broke that she has been nominated for her first Emmy. “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED,” she celebrated, and wrote “my girls” between two crying while smiling emojis.

“We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE,” the Grammy winner continued. “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY.”

Lizzo ended her post by telling her fellow nominees “YOU BETTA WATCH OUT” and promised, “We’ll be there with bells on!”

Should Lizzo win, she will officially be halfway to EGOT status. Find out if she does take the golden statuette home when the 74th Emmy Awards air live Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock.

It should be noted the “About Damn Time” singer could also be contending for a Tony Award down the road, as she recently began manifesting her Broadway dreams on TikTok. After belting out the chorus of “El Tango de Roxanne” from ﻿Moulin Rouge! The Musical — based on the popular 2001 film — she said at the time, “I think I need to be in a musical now.”

