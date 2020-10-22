Lizzo opens up to David Letterman about her activism being put in a box

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lizzo refuses to be put into a box.

The 32-year-old artist made an appearance on Season 3 of David Letterman‘s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and the two discussed a number of topics including her activism.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is an outspoken social and political activist who is an advocate for body-positivivity and self-care and, in a short clip from her interview with the legendary talk show host, she explained why she champions for these issues — and it has nothing to do with her looks.

“I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black,” she declared. “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

Lizzo also addressed fat-shamers and by the looks of it she is genuinely unbothered by them.

“When I was wearing a leotard on stage and saying ‘I love myself’ people were saying, ‘How dare she love herself? How could she?'” she said in the in the trailer for series.

“I know that I’m beautiful and I’m successful, so ha! Make fun of me now,” the Grammy-award winner laughed.

Lizzo and Letterman also discussed her Detroit roots, her father’s death, her experience working with Prince, and more during her episode.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming now on Netflix.