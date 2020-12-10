Lizzo opens up about her struggles with self doubt and being kind to herself

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lizzo has established herself as a beacon of body positivity, but the “Truth Hurts” singer admits that she, too, isn’t impervious to negative thoughts about herself.

In an emotionally open video to TikTok Wednesday, Lizzo, who usually takes to social media to celebrate her body, revealed that she was suddenly overwhelmed with insecurity and couldn’t snap herself out of it.

“I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” the 32-year-old rapper said, adding that she became consumed by the mean things people say about her online.

“Like, you know,’What’s wrong with me?’ ‘Maybe everything… all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And hating my body,” Lizzo continued. “Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this. But I don’t and that’s okay, too.”

The Grammy winner assured fans that she’s not ashamed of herself and expressed that insecurity and doubt are part of being human.

“I think these [thoughts] are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us,” she instructed before imparting some compassion and advice to her followers.

“I just have to know that tomorrow how I feel in [my head] is gonna change. And I can only hope that it changes for the better,” Lizzo encouraged. “I know I’m beautiful. I just don’t feel it. But I know I’m going to get through it.”

As for why the “Juice” singer opened up about her recent struggle with her confidence, she dedicated her video to “anyone who has these thoughts too [and] I hope you have a better day tomorrow.”