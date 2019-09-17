Lizzo offers up apology following Postmates debacle: "Imma really be more responsible"

Luke Gilford

Lizzo found herself in the hot seat earlier this week, after the breakout star blasted a Postmates delivery driver for allegedly failing to drop off her order.

Monday night, the Texas-bred chart topper shared an accusatory post on Twitter claiming her food delivery had been stolen.

"Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

While the feisty comment seemed harmless at first, the Internet quickly erupted over Lizzo's handling of the situation. Many social media users criticized the multi-talent for potentially putting the delivery driver in danger by revealing her her name and photo. Others were afraid that Lizzo's complaint might lead to the driver's firing.

Tuesday, in the aftermath of the uproar, Lizzo issued a formal apology.

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast,” she tweeted. “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger."

She added: "Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door."

As they say, "Truth Hurts."

