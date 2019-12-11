Lizzo named TIME Entertainer of the Year

Atlantic Records

2019 is officially the year of Lizzo. The eight-time Grammy nominee has been named Entertainer of the Year by TIME magazine.

“ARE.. YOU.. NOT.. ENTERTAINED?!?,” the “Truth Hurts” singer/rapper commented on Instagram as she posted her TIME cover photo. “thank you @time for naming me Entertainer of the Year."

After years of struggle, including living in her car, Lizzo emerged as the breakthrough artist of 2019 with her double platinum hit “Truth Hurts,” and two platinum singles, “Good as Hell,” and ”Juice.”

“Truth Hurts” tied the record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a rap song by a female artist. It was on top of the chart for seven weeks, equaling the mark set in 2014 by “Fancy,” by Iggy Azaela featuring Charli XCX.

The Hustlers star is proud to see women of color being recognized. "Being a black woman is popping but like right now in mainstream culture like we’re finally getting a little more respect and getting our due,” Lizzo says.

As her success continues, the 31-year-old entertainer wants to expand her career into writing and directing.

"I’m really into like sci-fi, so don’t be surprised if I don’t make like sci-fi fantasy historical fiction romance novel [with] tons of alien sex," she says with a laugh.

Lizzo is known for posting nudes, and as a full-figured woman, she want to be the leader in changing society's concept of beauty.

“If that encourages one person to take a picture of their body," she says, "then I’ve done my job."

Lizzo will appear on Saturday Night Live on December 21 along with host Eddie Murphy. She'll also ring in 2020 by performing on New Year’s Eve at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

