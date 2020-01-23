Lizzo joining Harry Styles for pre-Super Bowl party

PepsiCo

PepsiCoLizzo is joining Harry Styles for the pre-Super Bowl festivities this year.

The singer has signed on to be a special guest at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, January 31 in Miami. Harry and super-producer Mark Ronson were previously announced as performers.

“I can’t wait to hit the Pepsi stage, perform and party with Harry and Mark! Let’s go Miami!” Lizzo says in a statement.

Lizzo and Harry are mutual fans of one another. Last month, Harry covered Lizzo’s hit, “Juice,” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, after which Lizzo posted her love for the cover.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl event tickets are on sale now.

Super Bowl 54 takes place on Sunday, on February 2.

