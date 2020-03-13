Lizzo hosts mass meditation session to address coronavirus pandemic anxiety

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHave no fear, Lizzo is here.

Be ready at 10 am PST today -- that's 1:00 Et -- to "get ya mind," body" and "spirit. The Cuz I Love You singer wrote, "Join me in a mass meditation to heal the fear and try to help during this crisis," in an Instagram post.

The pop star is offering help to those dealing with anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 corononavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram Thursday to tease the mass meditation, inviting everyone to join.

"Goin live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation, we need healing from fear during this global crisis," she wrote. "If you with me join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got."

Her post received over 500,000 views and tons of supportive comments and heart eye emojis from fans and industry friends like Normani, Erkyah Badu, and Trina.

"The kind of energy we need" one person commented. Another chimed in asking, "Would you perhaps do a special show for Houston after everything is clear?"

The announcement follows the cancellation of Lizzo's debut performance at the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to coronavirus concerns.