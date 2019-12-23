Lizzo hopes to inspire fans with pre-stardom throwback photo

Atlantic Records

Lizzo's incredible rise to success in 2019 was capped off by her performances over the weekend on Saturday Night Live. The eight-time Grammy nominee wants her fans to know that like her, they can also overcome obstacles to rise to the top.

The TIME Magazine Entertainer of the Year was once homeless and slept in her car. She worked odd jobs, including posing as the Statue of Liberty to promote a company that prepared tax returns. To inspire her fans, Lizzo posted a throwback photo on Instagram of her working in her “Statue of Liberty” costume, next to a photo from this weekend's SNL photo shoot, where she posed again as Lady Liberty.

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut,” she commented. “Don’t stop…we need you. Your time is coming.”

Lizzo also posted her performance of “Good As Hell” on the show with the comment, “This beautiful winter wonderland of thick b*****s, Tuxedos by @theblondsny, and poles is all you need to get you through the holidays. Thank you for letting me get my vision out and seeing it through to the beautiful finish.”

And on another photo from this weekend's SNL shoot, the “Truth Hurts” singer simply commented, “Iconic.”

As the 31-year-old entertainer looks forward to the Grammy Awards on January 26, she will wrap up 2019 on December 31 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

