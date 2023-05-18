Lizzo honored with award for social justice work

ABC

Lizzo is being recognized for her social justice work with a new award. The singer is the recipient of this year’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, which honors individuals who use their platform to inspire social action and positivity.

“I’m so honored to be receiving the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award,” Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. “When I decided to dedicate myself to positive music, I always wanted to have the resources to be able to bring actual positive change to the world.”

As part of the award, Lizzo receives $250,000 in funding from the Elevate Prize Foundation, which she plans to donate to a good cause.

“I am pledging the entirety of this prize to my 4th annual Juneteenth giveback … [which will be] helping grassroot Black organizations who are giving back to their communities and their neighborhoods,” Lizzo said. “We’ve had a very successful three years and this is going to be the greatest year yet!”

