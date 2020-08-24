Lizzo hints at new "banger" on the way

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Lizzo teases new music is on the way.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter dropped a stunning photo on Instagram to let the world know she’s working on her next hit.

“Thinking about that banger I wrote last night in the studio,” she captioned the photo.

The post included two pics of Lizzo posing outside in the sun, against a backdrop of cacti and other foliage. She runs one of her perfectly manicured fingers through her black tresses in the first snap while tilting her head to the side and shooting the camera an alluring stare through almost-closed eyes. In the second pic, her eyes are completely closed, and she wears a look of bliss.

Lizzo has yet to release new music, though she did recently drop a video for her #3 2019 Billboard Hot 100 single, “Good As Hell.” Her major-label album Cuz I Love You peaked at the #4 spot on the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart and also won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary album.

More recently, Lizzo launched her sunglasses collection and inked a deal to develop TV projects with Amazon Studios.

