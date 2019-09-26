Lizzo goes for the gold (and platinum) in NYC: "I need a bigger house for these PLATINUM PLAQUES BABY"

Nice Life/Atlantic

Nice Life/AtlanticLizzo celebrated being the queen of the charts Tuesday night, as Atlantic Records presented her with several platinum and gold plaques following her second sold-out concert at New York's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The Detroit rapper/singer received plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America for "Truth Hurts", which has been certified double platinum, “Good As Hell,” which is platinum, and "Juice," which is gold. In addition, her album Cuz I Love You has also been certified gold, according to Billboard.

Another award commemorated “Truth Hurts” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks: the longest reign ever for a female solo rapper.

Lizzo posted a photo of herself on Instagram posing with her many awards. She captioned it, "plaques, plaques, plaques, plaques— Lizzo gon need more PLAQUES! thank you @atlanticrecords y’all took a risk signing an indie artist w/ a built-in fan base cus I honestly thought I’d never sign w/ a major label again."

She then praised Atlantic Records executives for "always treat[ing] me like a superstar even when I ain’t see it...S/O to my team at Atlantic y’all fight SO hard for me to break these barriers and now I can finally say— I need a bigger house for these PLATINUM PLAQUES BABY!"

The star continues her tour tonight in Washington, D.C, followed by shows Saturday and Sunday in Chicago.

