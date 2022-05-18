Lizzo documentary coming to HBO Max this fall

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Youtube

Lizzo will star in her very own documentary this fall on HBO Max.

The Untitled Lizzo Documentary will follow the singer, songwriter, rapper, flute player and actress on her “meteoric rise to stardom,” according to a press statement.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” the “About Damn Time” singer says in a statement.

She adds, “From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

This is Lizzo’s second project with a streaming platform: She also has a deal with Amazon, which resulted in her recent unscripted series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

