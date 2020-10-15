Lizzo delivers powerful speech encouraging fans to "refuse to be suppressed"

Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lizzo has a message for her fans — use your voice.

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday night, the “Truth Hurts” singer took the stage to not only accept the award for Top Song Sales Artist, but to deliver an empowering message to her fans.

“I just want to say thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to Team Lizzo, thank you to everyone who listened to my music and supported me,” she began.

“I just wanted to say I’ve been thinking about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed, and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed,” she continued. “I just wanted to say right now if you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

“Lemme tell y’all something: When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed,” the songstress urged. “Thank you so much to Billboard. I love y’all. God bless, y’all.”

Lizzo also shared powerful message with her outfit choice for the evening. While accepting her award she rocked a black, one-shoulder dress with the word “VOTE” written all over it, making it clear that she would like her fans to make it to the polls come November 3.