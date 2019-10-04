Lizzo declares "I can be healthy and fat" in emotional 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview

Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records

Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records(NEW YORK) -- In a wide-ranging interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which airs this weekend, Lizzo opened up about growing up with well-intentioned, but sometimes hurtful comments about her weight.

In the interview, Lizzo compares the comments to mosquito bites.

"Somebody's like, 'you're a big girl, so you can never have short hair. You always [have to have] big hair, 'cause you're a big girl.'" she recalls. "And they say that lovingly, but I'm like, 'that's a little mosquito bite,' you don't even know it's there, but soon you look up, you're covered in mosquito bites."

"I have all of these things, but they were so normalized, because they were so innocent," she says. "[People] meant well, but I had like to peel back a lot of layers."

The Detroit rapper/singer, who was born Melissa Jefferson, says her life changed when she realized beauty comes in all sizes.

“Like, when I’m looking at my body and I’m shaming every little thing about it, I have to look at all of those things that I’m shaming, and I have to find love in those things. And I think that is why I’m able to call myself fat,” she says.

Adds Lizzo, “I can also feel healthy and still be fat. “I can be healthy and be fat. I can be beautiful and be fat. I can be beautiful and all of those things. And I think it’s because I learned to actually look all of my insecurities in the face, call them by their name and fall in love with them.”



