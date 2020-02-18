Lizzo continues her Harry Styles lovefest with "Adore You" cover

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PandoraThe Harry Styles/Lizzo lovefest continues.

After Harry covered Lizzo’s song “Juice” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Lizzo has now returned the favor by covering his song, “Adore You.”

In her rendition of the song, Lizzo changed the lyrics slightly, singing “Harry” instead of “Honey” at one point. She also added her signature flute to the track.

Lizzo shared a video of her performance on social media, captioning it, “LET ME ADORE YOU, HARRY STYLES.”

Earlier this month, the two got to share the stage when Harry made a surprise appearance at Lizzo’s pre-Super Bowl Miami concert. Could a proper collaboration be next?

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.