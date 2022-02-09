Lizzo confirms new music is imminent, shares video of her back in the studio

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Outside Lands

Lizzo is gearing up for her next music era and, in a late Tuesday night teaser, confirmed she is back in the studio with some industry heavy hitters.

Sharing a silent Instagram Story — complete with a shushing emoji — of her putting her feet up at the studio, the camera pans over to songwriters Max Martin and Benny Blanco, who appear to be bopping approvingly along to a tune.

Martin and Blanco have co-written songs with a slew of A-list artists but have both collaborated with Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Most notably, the two had a direct hand in Katy’s “I Kissed a Girl” and “Teenage Dream” as well as Kesha‘s “TiK ToK.”

Separately, Blanco worked on ﻿Rihanna﻿’s “Diamonds” and Maroon 5‘s “Moves Like Jagger” while Martin helped ﻿Adele﻿ develop “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and Taylor Swift with “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo hinted new music is on the way. Last month, the Grammy winner shared an adorable video of her mom and grandmother reacting to her recently confirmed new single, “Special.” The song is the followup to “Rumors,” which featured Cardi B.

It is unknown when Lizzo will drop her new music, but it appears an official announcement is on the way.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.