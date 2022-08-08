Lizzo celebrates Beyoncé shout-out: “I always believed in me”

ABC

﻿Lizzo﻿’s admiration of ﻿Beyoncé is no secret — she once called the powerhouse singer her “North Star” — and it appears Bey feels the same.

Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate Bey’s latest remix of “Break My Soul,” called “THE QUEENS Remix.” The single samples Madonna‘s “Vogue” and includes a segment where the “Halo” singer shouts out her biggest inspirations.

Lizzo’s reaction to being included was nothing less than iconic. Taking to Instagram, she declared in all capital letters, “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO.”

The video also shows the Grammy winner’s sincere reaction to the shout-out, which includes her shrieking in glee and laughing. She also shared a Story that proves just how full circle this moment is for her.

“I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom [what] my major in college was going to be. And I told her I was gonna major in music performance — and she laughed in my face,” Lizzo said. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ And laughed in my face.”

Lizzo said she “only has one thing to say” to that woman, which is “Bye!” She also pulled up Bey’s new “Break My Soul” remix to play the exact moment the legendary singer says her name.

Lizzo previously revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Bey inspired her to become the artist she is now.

“When I was shyer, when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me. I would feel something. Feel like my life was going to be better,” she said. “The way she makes people feel is how I wanna make people feel with music. She’s been my North Star.”

