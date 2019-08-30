Lizzo cancels Bumbershoot festival performance due to sinus infection

Luke GilfordLizzo started the week on a high note by giving an exuberant performance at the MTV VMAs on Monday, but now she’s ending it by having to cancel a show due to illness.

The singer tweeted Friday that she would no longer be able to take the stage at Seattle’s Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival this weekend.

“Bumbershoot, I have to cancel cus of severe sinus infection,” she wrote. “I been battling all week & tried to power thru but it got worse. I have been advised by my dr that I can’t fly until I am better. I hate cancelling shows. I am so sorry Seattle. I love y’all.”

She even posted a video of herself sick in bed under the covers, sipping a cup of hot tea.

Lizzo's also scheduled to play New Orleans on Saturday and Sunday; it's not clear if she'll be able to make those shows.

Let's hope she's back to feeling "Good as Hell" soon.

