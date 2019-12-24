Lizzo brilliantly shuts down internet troll while simultaneously complimenting herself

Will Heath/NBC

Will Heath/NBCSelf confidence is sexy and Lizzo proves she's an endless fountain of it. When a Twitter troll came for her on Monday, they quickly learned that the "Truth Hurts."

Twitter user Dr. Boyce Watkins alleged on Monday that Lizzo is only popular because "there is an obesity epidemic in America."

The angry commenter continued, "Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are" before finally lamenting, "Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

Lizzo, on the other hand, proved that she is still feeling "Good As Hell" despite the hate by confidently writing back, "I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love."

She then masterfully turned the conversation back onto Watkins by stating, "The only person who needs to do better is you" and encouraged him to "look in the mirror before you come for me."

The charismatic "Juice" artist then finished her reply with a snarky, "Here’s the attention you ordered."

She then pointedly turned the focus away from the negativity brought on by her would-be troll by retweeting solid advice about handling online naysayers from Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter.

"If I responded angrily to every person who seeks to provoke anger from me on social media, I’d never experience peace, purpose or progress," King reflected in her Monday tweet before encouraging, "Be a good steward of your energy. It’s okay to let provocateurs leave empty handed."

Lizzo is onto bigger and better things in 2020, starting off with potentially winning eight Grammy Awards on January 26, including Album, Song, and Record of the Year.

