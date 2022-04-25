Lizzo announces “The Special Tour” with rapper Latto

AB+DM

Gearing up for the July release of her upcoming album, Special, Lizzo announced on Monday “The Special Tour,” kicking off this September.

Atlanta rapper Latto will join as a special guest on the the 25-city North American tour, which make stops first in Florida, then heads to Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Houston and more, before its final stop in Los Angeles in November.

American Express card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26. Fans who pre-save Lizzo’s upcoming album, Special, will also receive early access to purchase tour tickets. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.

“Y’all ready to feel special? Well… ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME,” the singer said in the Instagram announcement.

For full tour stops and dates, visit Lizzo’s official website.

