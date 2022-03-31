Lizzo announces new body-positive shapewear line

Arik Mazur/WireImage

“A dream come true” is what Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo is calling her newest venture.

And, after only a week of teasing what the star says is her “biggest thing YET,” Lizzo dropped a preview of her new body-positive shapewear line, YITTY, on Wednesday.

In partnership with Fabletics, the “no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear” is designed for all body types and will include undergarments ranging in size from XS to 6X.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear,” Lizzo said in the announcement. “I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Regarding her own journey as a body-positive advocate, Lizzo says she felt she was always told, through social constructs, that her body wasn’t good enough.

“And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty,” she notes. “Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.”

YITTY, which is named after Lizzo’s childhood nickname, comes on the heels of another dream fulfilled for Lizzo. The star says she was “crying in an ice bath” on the day her body-positive dance reality show ﻿Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premiered this week.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” Lizzo saus. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

YITTY items will be available for purchase on April 12.

