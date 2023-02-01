Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi get wax figures at Madame Tussauds

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Two Madame Tussauds museums immortalized singers Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi with their very own wax figures.

Fans can visit Lizzo’s in Las Vegas, while Lewis’ statue is located in the Blackpool, England, location.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled the Lizzo figure on Tuesday. It shows the singer donning the white Versace gown and matching feathery stole she wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards. Of course, the museum also replicated the Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, which was valued at $2 million, she wore on the red carpet.

“It’s About Damn Time! Lizzo’s new wax figure is here,” the museum announced, including two photos of Lizzo posing next to her wax doppelgänger. The singer shared the images on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Love this.”

As for Lewis, he got a little intimate with his wax figure and shared a video of himself getting on his knees and unzipping the statue’s pants. “I feel sorry for every girl I’ve ever been with,” he joked. He then looked toward the camera, as though unimpressed with what he saw, before leaning in to give the statue a kiss.

“At long last I am able to play with myself in the ways I’ve always wanted. dream come true that your favourite handsome celeb will be in @madametussauds soon!” he captioned the frisky video. The figure should be installed sometime this spring.

The museum also shared a different reaction from Lewis, where he appeared disturbed by the statue’s resemblance. The singer recovered and began cracking jokes about its hair.

