Lizzo and Lady Gaga’s outfits to be displayed in Kensington Palace

﻿Lizzo ﻿and ﻿Lady Gaga﻿ are heading to Kensington Palace, London — well, two of their iconic outfits are anyway.

﻿Rolling Stone ﻿reports that a pair of the singers’ most iconic looks will be featured at the State Apartments at Kensington Palace’s upcoming display, “Crown to Couture.”

Lizzo’s outfit will be the dramatically glamorous, black-and-gold Thom Browne corset dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala. Fashion experts lauded the rapper for understanding the assignment of the night’s theme, which was Gilded Glamour.

As for Gaga, the flowing green gown she wore to the 2020 MTV VMAs will be on display.

These outfits will be featured alongside some iconic pieces of fashion history stemming from the 18th century. Claudia Acott Williams explained the inspiration behind the new “Crown to Couture” exhibit, saying it’s their way of bringing together the past and present.

“By bringing these familiar looks into the Palace and placing them in conversation with spectacular 18th-century court dress, we hope to provide a new perspective on these historic spaces and the seemingly distant customs of the Georgian Court, and allow visitors to experience the Palace as it was meant to be experienced: filled to the brim with the most fashionable and influential names of the day,” said Wiliams.

So, if you want to see Gaga and Lizzo’s fashion choices showing up some 300-year-plus outfits from the Georgian era, you have from April 5, 2023, to October 29, 2023, to see them.

