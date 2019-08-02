Lizzo, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor are on Sarah McLachlan's list for future Lilith Fair

"Lizzo. That’s all I’ve been listening to right now; I love her so much," Sarah tells the New York Post when asked who she'd want to play at a modern-day Lilith Fair.

"Lorde would be great. Alessia Cara. Billie Eilish for sure. And Meghan Trainor," she adds. "There’s a s**t-ton of great artists."

As for whether or not Lilith Fair will ever return, Sarah tells the Post, "All I can say is never say never. I always used to say 'not a chance,' and you never know. It would take so many things lining up in the right way to make something like that happen again. There are no immediate plans, I will say that."

Sarah revived Lilith Fair once before, in 2010, but it was a dismal failure. The original '90s festival featured performers like Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Queen Latifah, Dido, Christina Aguilera, Nelly Furtado, Bonnie Raitt, Missy Elliott, Sinead O'Connor, Pat Benatar and Tracy Chapman.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.