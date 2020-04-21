Lizzo admits she's been battling against self-hatred due to COVID-19 quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWith the country still battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are warning that the stress could cause some Americans to feel anxious or depressed. Lizzo admitted that she, too, was beginning to experience negative emotions but shook them off by posting a video celebrating her curves on Monday.

"It’s been a long...day. Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today," the "Truth Hurts" artist instructed in a video of her wearing black lace lingerie and forcing herself to admire her backside. Eventually, after giving her thigh a playful smack, a smile breaks out on her face and she shimmies happily.

"This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines," Continued Lizzo, who confided that the stress was beginning to mentally affect her. "Self hatred was starting to creep up on me."

However, she wasn't going to allow herself to feel down in the dumps for too long because "I gotta remember I’m 110% that [girl]."

Fans thanked Lizzo for the much-needed pep talk while her famous friends praised the 31-year-old for fearlessly showing off some body positivity. "Hot ness," commented Erykah Badu while Jameela Jamil celebrated via her I Weigh account "Yes queen."

That said, if self-isolating has triggered some negative thoughts about your body, follow Lizzo's lead and do a little sexy dance in front of the mirror.

