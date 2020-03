Live Nation has put off all domestic and international concerts. They are urging all overseas tours to return home. Live Nation is also instructing its employees to work remotely and not come into the office. The company’s Beverly Hills headquarters will be mostly closed until the end of March.

Tours affected include Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton and many others.