Live Nation Brings You: “Live From The Drive-In”!

Is this what ours will look like? Loving it!!!!

With live concerts on hold during the pandemic, Live Nation is trying to give fans a taste of concert-going while remaining safe.

The concert promoter is launching Live From The Drive-In.

The series of concerts will feature Brad Paisley, Nelly, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi. The events will take place in parking lots where concert-goers will be given space between spots in order to tailgate and see the shows. The staging will have concert-quality audio and video.

The concerts will happen in July in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Would you go to a drive-in concert? How much would you pay?