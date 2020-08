The CW is developing a live-action version of “The Powerpuff Girls”, where the girls are twentysomethings disillusioned with the way they lost their childhood to crimefighting . . . but have to decide whether to reunite.

There’s no premiere date yet. The original show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. There was also a movie in 2002 . . . and the Cartoon Network started airing a rebooted animated series in 2016.

