Before a live-action “Little Mermaid” makes it to the big screen, it’s going to be on the small screen.

ABC has announced that a live-action remake of the Disney tale is coming to the network on November 5 to mark the film’s 30th anniversary. Auli’l Cravalho from “Moana” will play Ariel, Queen Latifah will play Ursula, and Shaggy will play Sebastian the Crab.

Do you like the cast of the live-action film version or TV version better?