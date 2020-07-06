Little Girl Asks Disney For Princesses In Glasses!

Disney’s princesses have mostly been portrayed as white and of European descent.

Over time ethnic princesses like Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana and Moana have emerged.

An 11 year old girl says that is not enough.

She wrote a letter to Disney asking for more princesses to wear glasses.

In her letter she said characters with glasses are usually portrayed as geeky or nerdy instead of beautiful.

Disney has not responded to her letter.

What other characteristics or features do you think are still missing from Disney princesses?