Listen to Taylor Swift's 'folklore' in 3D

Looking for new ways to listen to Taylor Swift’s folklore? How about in 3D?

Amazon Music HD is exclusively streaming an immersive 3D Audio version of the album starting today. It will be available to Amazon Music HD subscribers when listening on Amazon’s Echo Studio device.

The 3D version is described as “a new, multidimensional audio experience, adding space, clarity, and depth to Swift’s revelatory songs.”

Folklore, Taylor’s eighth studio album, notched its sixth week at number one at the Billboard 200 chart this week, tying a record set by the late Whitney Houston in 2009. Taylor and Whitney have now both spent 46 weeks in total at number one on the album chart, more than any other female artist in history.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.