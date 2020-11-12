Listen to Steve Aoki remix of MAX & Suga's "Blueberry Eyes"

Courtesy MAX

MAX‘s new album Colour Vision features a collaboration with Suga of BTS on the song “Blueberry Eyes.” Now MAX has tapped Steve Aoki to remix the track.

“Steve has been an incredible friend for the last few years,” said MAX in a statement. “Knowing his immense love and respect for Suga and BTS made perfect sense to have him join the story of this song and add his spice to this remix.”

“Blueberry Eyes” — originally a mellow, romantic track — has been turned into a dance-floor banger courtesy of Steve. But most impressively, in the new video for the remix, MAX lip-syncs to Suga’s part. He learned Korean just so he could do it.

Tonight, you can watch MAX onstage at 8 p.m. ET, in a performance filmed live at the Troubadour in L.A. It’s part of LiveXLive’s The Unlocked Sessions.





By Andrea Dresdale

