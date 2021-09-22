Listen to Pink promise to send your little ones to sleep with CalmKids

Christopher Polk/NBC

If you’ve watched Pink‘s documentary All I Know So Far, you know that her two kids, Willow and Jameson, can be a handful sometimes — especially Jameson. But now she claims she’s found a way to get them to take it down a notch.

Pink has partnered with the Calm app to promote its lineup of children’s bedtime stories, read by celebrities like Kate Winslet, Leona Lewis, Anna Kendrick, LeVar Burton and more. She’s done a one-minute voiceover for an ad, in which she says, “Hi, I’m Pink, and I’ve got a bedtime secret that’ll make you think/Once upon a #CalmKids in a land chockful of snooze/Sleep stories help gets your nights back/with calming tales kids get to choose.”

After describing some of the stories that are on offer on the app, Pink concludes, “Sleep stories that entertain, soothe and create laughter/and once the lights are all turned off/It’s sleepily ever after.” Pink’s voice is pretty calming, too, though it’s unclear whether she’ll be reading a book for the app in the future.

“I am SO proud to partner with @Calm to help parents and caregivers everywhere find their sleepily ever after with #CalmKids,” Pink writes on her socials. “Turns out…my kids now look forward to an early bedtime.”

