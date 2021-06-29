Listen to new remix of AJR’s “Way Less Sad”

Credit: Shervin Lainez

AJR‘s “Way Less Sad” is even less sad now, thanks to a new remix.

Electronic group Cash Cash has put a fresh spin on the tune, adding a dancier vibe the original’s whimsical message of looking on the bright side of life. You can download the remix now via digital outlets.

The original “Way Less Sad” is the current single off AJR’s new album, OK ORCHESTRA, which was released in March. The track currently sits at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

AJR will play a number of festivals this summer and fall, followed by the OK ORCHESTRA U.S. headlining tour launching next spring.

